Miss World contestants pay homage to RSS founder Hedgewar at his memorial

The post said it was an "inspiring experience" for the contestants and a "nice exchange of ideas"

K B Hedgewa } Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Nagpur

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Six contestants of the Miss World 2024 beauty pageant along with Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, visited the memorial of Dr K B Hedgewar at Reshimbagh here and paid tributes to the RSS founder, its functionary said.

They visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir on Thursday, where they also paid tributes to the second chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) M S Golwalkar.

The Instagram account of Miss World posted the pictures of six Miss World contestants visiting Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir to pay respects to him and learn about the humanitarian activities of the RSS.

The post said it was an "inspiring experience" for the contestants and a "nice exchange of ideas".

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

