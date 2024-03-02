Empty train coach catches fire at railway yard in Thane, no casualties

A coach of an empty train caught fire at a railway yard in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Saturday, an official from the Central Railway (CR) said.

The blaze occurred around 1.20 am in the train parked at the railway yard in Badlapur, around 70-80 km from here, the CR spokesperson said.

The train was on the Karjat bound loop line, he said.

"While the coach was destroyed in the fire, there was no other damage or injury to any person. The Central Railway has ordered a probe by the assistant officers committee," the spokesperson said.

The blaze was brought under control in an hour, he said.

Following the fire, the overheard wires were switched off between Badlapur and Vangani stations, officials said.

Meanwhile, commuters claimed that a few late-night local trains were halted midway due to the fire.