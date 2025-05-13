Renowned fisheries expert and Padma Shri awardee Subbanna Ayyappan was found dead in the Cauvery river on May 10, three days after he went missing from his Mysuru residence.

His body was recovered near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, Karnataka. He was 70.

According to local police, Ayyappan’s body was discovered in a decomposed state and did not bear any external injuries. “The body was in a decomposed state when it was retrieved from the water. It did not bear any injuries. He had left the mobile phone at home. Suicide cannot be ruled out,” a police official told The Hindu. However, authorities have stated that the exact cause of death remains unclear and will be determined following a full investigation.

Ayyappan’s two-wheeler was found abandoned on the riverbank, intensifying the mystery surrounding his disappearance. He had last been seen leaving his flat on Akkamahadevi Road in Mysuru on May 7. His family filed a missing person’s complaint at the Vidyaranyapura Police Station after he failed to return.

Following a post-mortem conducted at KR Hospital, Mysuru, Ayyappan’s body was handed over to his family. The final rites were conducted with state honours at the foot of Chamundi Hills. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Calls for CBI probe

Amid concerns over the circumstances of Ayyappan’s death, Venugopal Badaravada, a former governing body member of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has demanded a court-monitored CBI probe.

Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Badaravada wrote, “The conditions surrounding his untimely death are deeply troubling. His scooter was found abandoned, and the cause of his death remains unclear. These circumstances demand a court-monitored CBI investigation.” In letters addressed to Prime Ministerand Home Minister, Badaravada wrote, “The conditions surrounding his untimely death are deeply troubling. His scooter was found abandoned, and the cause of his death remains unclear. These circumstances demand a court-monitored CBI investigation.”

Also Read

Badaravada alleged that the incident pointed to “deep-rooted corruption, irregular appointments, and abuse of power within ICAR, ASRB (Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board), and affiliated institutions.”

He suggested that Ayyappan’s death could be linked to “institutional vendetta or administrative collapse,” adding that his own removal from the ICAR governing body on May 5 was “unlawful” and executed without a proper inquiry.

A pioneer of India’s blue revolution

Ayyappan was widely celebrated as the architect of India’s Blue Revolution — a movement that enhanced fish production through scientific aquaculture. His leadership played a crucial role in improving rural livelihoods and ensuring food security across the country’s coastal and inland regions.

He made history by becoming the first fisheries scientist to serve as the Director General of ICAR, a position traditionally held by crop scientists. His career spanned several prestigious roles, including Director of the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar, Director of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) in Mumbai, and founding CEO of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad. He also served as Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Vice-Chancellor of Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal. At the time of his death, he chaired the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

In 2022, Ayyappan was awarded the Padma Shri for his exceptional contributions to fisheries and agricultural research.

Tributes pour in from scientific community

Condolences have poured in from across the scientific and agricultural sectors. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) posted, “With deep sorrow, the ICAR family mourns the sad demise of Dr S Ayyappan, former Secretary (DARE) and Director General, ICAR. May his soul rest in eternal peace!”

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) also paid homage, writing on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Dr S Ayyappan... A true visionary in Indian fisheries and agricultural research, his pioneering work revolutionised the sector, uplifting countless farmers and fisherfolk.”

NABL-QCI, where Ayyappan last served as Chairman, said, “We are deeply saddened to note the sudden demise of Padma Shri Dr Subbanna Ayyappan... May his legacy continue to inspire and guide us.”

[With agency inputs]