PM Modi to launch Mission Mausam on Jan 14 to make India more weather-ready

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Mission Mausam on Tuesday as part of the 150th foundation day celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This initiative aims to make India more ‘weather-ready’ and a ‘climate-smart’ nation, by enhancing its resilience to climate change and extreme weather events.

With a budget of Rs 2,000 crore over two years, Mission Mausam aims to position India as a leader in weather forecasting and climate adaptation, ensuring better preparedness for future climatic challenges.

This launch comes three weeks ahead of the Union Budget 2025 announcement, as part of the government’s goals for sustainable development and the protection of vulnerable communities from the adverse impacts of climate change.

Key objectives of Mission Mausam include:

1. Advanced weather surveillance: Deployment of cutting-edge technologies, including 50 doppler weather radars (DWR), 60 radio sonde/ radio wind (RS/RW) stations, and 10 wind profilers.

2. Enhanced atmospheric observations: Higher resolution and improved temporal and spatial coverage of atmospheric data.

3. Next-gen infra: Implementation of advanced radars, satellites, and high-performance computers.

4. Improved weather and climate understanding: Development of earth system models and data-driven methods utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

5. Weather management tech: Establishment of systems for effective weather management and last-mile dissemination of information.

6. Capacity building: Strengthening the capabilities of meteorological services and community resilience.

Infra expansion under Mission Mausam

The mission includes the establishment of additional infrastructure, such as 100 disdrometers, 25 radiometers, 10 Marine Automatic Weather Stations, and dedicated urban and ocean research testbeds.

Extreme weather patterns in India

The launch comes days after the Copernicus Climate Change Service’s declared 2024 as the hottest year on record, with global temperatures exceeding the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold above pre-industrial levels.

India, too, has experienced alarming weather patterns, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced climate resilience. June 2024 was recorded as the hottest June globally, with India experiencing prolonged heat waves that impacted public health and agriculture.

The monsoon season brought record rainfall, leading to severe flooding in regions like New Delhi and parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread devastation and numerous fatalities. Meanwhile, warmer winter temperatures raised concerns about the yields of crops such as wheat and rapeseed, which require cold weather during their growth stages for optimal yields.

