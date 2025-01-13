'Dragging your feet': Delhi HC slams AAP over delay in tabling CAG report

The Delhi high court on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party -led Delhi government for delaying the submission of a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the liquor scam.

“The way you've been dragging your feet is something unfortunate. You should've been prompt in sending it (reports) to the Speaker and having a discussion at the floor of the assembly,” the court said.

Justice Sachin Datta further stated, “The delay in sending the reports to the lieutenant governor and your handling of the matter raises doubts about your bona fides."

The court also addressed a plea by BJP MLAs, including Vijender Gupta, requesting a special session of the Delhi Assembly later today. However, it raised concerns: “We are at a stage where the elections are around the corner. How can there be a special session now?”

The CAG's report on the Delhi government's excise policy highlighted a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore. It pointed out deviations from policy objectives, lack of transparency in pricing, and unpunished violations in the issuance of licences.

The report revealed that Rs 890 crore of the loss resulted from the government's failure to re-tender surrendered licences before the policy period ended. Exemptions granted to zonal licences led to another Rs 941 crore loss.

“The department was issuing licences without checking various requirements relating to excise rules and terms and conditions for the issue of different types of licences. It was observed that licences were issued without ensuring solvency, submission of audited financial statements, submission of data regarding sales and wholesale price declared in other states and across the year, verification of criminal antecedents from the competent authority, etc.,” the CAG report's executive summary stated.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, however, raised questions about the origins of the CAG report. He claimed that the Model Code of Conduct was in place and accused the BJP of violating regulations by spreading “fake news”.

Earlier, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat informed the court that tabling the CAG reports in the Assembly would serve no purpose, given that its tenure ends in February. This statement was made in response to a petition from seven BJP MLAs seeking to table the CAG reports.

This came after the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Government, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and other respondents to respond to a petition filed by BJP MLAs seeking a special session to present 14 CAG reports. The Delhi government had informed the court that all 14 reports had been submitted to the Speaker.

With Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, tensions between AAP and BJP have escalated. The BJP has criticised Kejriwal's “sheesh mahal” residence renovation, citing CAG findings suggesting corruption, with costs soaring from Rs 8 crore to Rs 32 crore.

Meanwhile, last year, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's attempt to highlight an alleged Rs 8,500 crore scam in the Yamuna river cleaning project went awry when he developed skin allergies after dipping in the river.

(With agency inputs)