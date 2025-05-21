Mizoram declared India's first fully literate state, confirms CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram has become the first state in India to be officially declared fully 'literate' under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative. The milestone was announced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday during a formal ceremony at the Mizoram University Auditorium, in the presence of Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana and Union Minister of State for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary.

“Today marks a historic moment in the journey of our state – one that will be remembered by generations to come. A total of 1,692 persons who, despite having missed earlier educational opportunities, demonstrated extraordinary determination and a will to learn, even in later stages of life,” the CM said on the occasion.

Chaudhary praised Mizoram's commitment to inclusive growth through education. “This is a proud day not just for Mizoram, but for the entire nation,” he added.

Mizoram becomes first fully literate state in India: The mission

The CM claimed that the School Education Department's persistent efforts, especially through Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme (Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram), were responsible for the historic achievement. Under the direction of Samagra Shiksha Mizoram's State Project Office, the state government formed an Executive Committee and Governing Council under the State Literacy Mission Authority.

The State Center for Literacy was established under SCERT in order to assist the purpose. It created Vartian, a Mizo language study resource, and an English translation for students in the Lawngtlai district. Other tools were developed, including Margdarshika for Volunteer Teachers and Romei for Students.

According to the CM, 3,026 illiterate people aged 15 and older were identified by Cluster Resource Center Coordinators acting as surveyors for the New India Literacy Programme, of whom 1,692 indicated a desire to study. Kerala was ranked as the most literate state in the 2011 Census, followed by Mizoram, which has a population of only about 11 lakh.

Mizoram, India's First Fully 'Literate State': The ULLAS foundation

The state ranked 3th in India with a literacy rate of 91.33%, according to the 2011 Census. In accordance with the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2023–2024), Mizoram achieved a literacy rate of 98.2%, making it the first fully literate state, according to an official statement released by the Mizoram government. This is in accordance with the ULLAS plan, which requires a minimum literacy rate of 95 percent.

To identify and teach the remaining non-literate people, officials added, the ULLAS- Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society and Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram were put into place. Surveys were carried out using estimates from the 2011 census data.

According to officials, 292 volunteer teachers in all, students, educators, resource people, and Cluster Resource Center Coordinators volunteered to lead this mission. According to them, Mizoram has achieved complete literacy as a consequence of community mobilization, devotion, and teamwork.