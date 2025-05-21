Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 to be released today at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 to be released today at orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 are set to be released today at orissaresults.nic.in. Here's all you need to know

Representative Image (ANI)

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 to be out today

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is set to announce the Class 12 (Plus Two) examination results for 2025 today, May 21, at 4 PM. 
 
The board will announce the results for all four streams, namely, arts, science, commerce and vocational. Students can check and download their board results through the official website, chseodsiha.nic.in, results.odisha.gov.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
 
This year, a total of 3,91 lakh students appeared for the board examination, which took place from February 18 to March 27, 2025.

When will Odisha CHSE declare Class 12 results 2025?

CHSE Odisha is set to announce the Class 12 results for the academic session 2024–25 today, May 21, 2025, at 4 pm.
 

CHSE Odisha results 2025: Login details

Students need the following details to access the CHSE Odisha results 2025:

  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Captcha Code

CHSE Odisha Result 2025 – Official Websites 

Here are the official websites to check and download the Odisha 12th board marksheet:
  • chseodisha.nic.in 
  • orissaresults.nic.in

How to check and download CHSE Odisha results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to access CHSE Odisha Class 12th 2025 results:
  • Visit the official website, chseodisha.nic.in
  • On the home page, check for the ‘results’ section
  • Then click on ‘CHSE 12th results 2025’ link
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Then click on the submit button.

How to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th results 2025 via DigiLocker?

Here's are the steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12th results 2025 via DigiLocker: 
  • Firstly, login to the DigiLocker App or visit result.digital locker.gov.in.
  • Then click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button. 
  • Click on 'Odisha board results' link. 
  • Select your +2 Class for the result 
  • Enter your login details such as, year of passing and roll number.
  • Click on 'Get Document' option. 
  • Your CHSE +2 Class 12 Marksheet will appear on the screen
  • Students can also download the marksheet for future refernece. 
 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

