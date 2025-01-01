Mizoram incurs Rs 336.49 crore loss due to African swine fever in 2024

Mizoram suffered a loss of Rs 336.49 crore due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in 2024, officials of the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department said.

So far, the state has suffered Rs 896.69 crore loss due to the dreaded pig disease since 2021, they said.

At least 14,950 pigs have died due to ASF and 24,177 others culled in the hilly state from January to December, 2024 according to the data provided by the department to PTI.

The ASF outbreak was first reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border on March 21, 2021 and 33,417 pigs died during that year, officials said.

Additionally, 12,568 pigs were culled in 2021 as a precaution to prevent the pig disease from spreading further, they said.

While 12,795 pigs died and 11,686 others were culled in 2022, last year saw a smaller toll with 1,139 deaths and 980 pigs culled, they said.

The total monetary loss incurred due to ASF in 2021 was estimated at Rs 334.14 crore, Rs 210.32 crore in 2022 and 15.77 crore in 2023, they said.

Officials said that the ASF outbreak has shown signs of receding with fewer pig deaths and culling reported since mid-December.

Usually, the ASF outbreak shows respite during winter and resurgence during warmer weather, they said.

Mizoram was also hit by Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2020 killing thousands of pigs and piglets causing a loss to the tune of Rs 10.62 crore.