Mizoram receives one of lowest shares of CSR funds in India: CM Lalduhoma

He attributed the low inflow of funds to the limited number of registered CSR implementing agencies in the state

Mizoram declares as India's first fully literate state, said CM Lalduhoma
Lalduhoma was addressing the valedictory function of a three-day capacity building workshop for NGOs and implementing agencies in Aizawl. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said the state receives one of the lowest shares of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from companies in the country.

He attributed the low inflow of funds to the limited number of registered CSR implementing agencies in the state.

"Even though there are numerous companies operating in India and are obligated under law to implement Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Mizoram continues to receive one of the lowest shares of CSR funds in the country," the chief minister said.

Lalduhoma was addressing the valedictory function of a three-day capacity building workshop for NGOs and implementing agencies in Aizawl.

The event was organised jointly by Mizoram CSR cell and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The chief minister said that CSR funds have the potential to significantly contribute to developmental works, citing the Serchhip district hospital building as an example, where over Rs 21 crore was harnessed through CSR.

Emphasising the need for more registered implementing agencies in the state to get more such funds, he said that a dedicated CSR cell was established in the CMO to increase the number of registered agencies and guide them in mobilising them.

Lalduhoma also urged societies, NGOs, and hospitals to register as implementing agencies and assured them that the CSR Cell would continue to assist them.

The event was attended by the chief minister's adviser (finance and planning) and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga, who is also the chairman of CSR cell.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

