MMR region can become $1.5-trillion growth hub, says Maharashtra CM

At the event, the CM mentioned, We can build a city bigger than Dubai and even better than that in Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the CREDAI-MCHI Change of Guard 2025 event. (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the CREDAI-MCHI Change of Guard 2025 event on Thursday and congratulated the new president, Sukhraj Nahar.

At the event, the CM mentioned, "We can build a city bigger than Dubai and even better than that in Mumbai."

Further, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra was the first state to adopt RERA, which has been the most successful in the state, bringing about significant changes."

Talking on ease of doing business, the Maharashtra CM said, "The World Bank appreciated our efforts of bringing ease of doing business in Mumbai, and if you look at the report of the World Ban,k it's actually appreciated the efforts taken by the government and BMC bringing ease of doing business but still agree we have to do more. This is my first programme where you didn't ask me to reduce the premium. Today (Thursday), we delivered the first phase of the BDD chawl redevelopment, a significant milestone.

"Over the last 10 years, whenever we've claimed that housing will be affordable, the price of housing has increased in Mumbai. Even after reducing the premium, the housing prices have not come down. We expected that building Coastal Road or Atal Setu would lower the price, but instead, it has skyrocketed after construction," said the Maharashtra CM.

Talking about the development in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "The Bandra Versova sea link is 60 % complete. It will be completed in the next 2 years. MMR Region has the potential to become even $ 1.5 trillion. Once our orange gate tunnel is completed, travelling from Marine Drive to the new Mumbai airport will take approximately 20 to 25 minutes."

"We can build a city bigger than Dubai and even better than that in Mumbai. This is our potential. We can do a transformation in the next 10 years," he added further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraBJP

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

