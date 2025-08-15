India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail: PM Modi in I-Day speech

“We will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday as he addressed the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort in Delhi. It was his 12th consecutive Independence Day address.

After hoisting the national flag, PM Modi opened his speech by calling the festival of freedom “a festival of 1.4 billion resolutions” and extended greetings to all Indians. He said the Constitution had been guiding the nation “like a lighthouse” for the past 75 years.

PM Modi hails India's success in Operation Sindoor

Praising the Indian armed forces, PM Modi saluted them for executing Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists

PM Modi said that after the attack, the Indian armed forces were given complete freedom to decide the strategy, to set the target, and the forces achieved what had not happened in decades. Speaking about the damage inflicted by the Indian armed forces during the night of May 6-7, PM Modi said that the devastation in Pakistan was so extensive that new revelations are emerging every day. Blood and water will not run together: PM Modi backs Indus Waters Treaty suspension Backing the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the downgrading of the diplomatic ties, PM Modi said, "blood and water will not run together anymore". He further added that Indians know that the Indus treaty is one-sided. Terming the treaty unjust, he said that India and its farmers have "sole right" over the country's share of the Indus river water. He further added, "India has endured this for decades. We will not endure it any further. In the interest of our farmers, in the interest of the nation, this agreement is unacceptable to us." He further added that India has been tolerating terrorism for decades, but a new normal has been established now. The Prime Minister said that India will no longer separate the act of terrorism from those backing it.