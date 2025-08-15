Independence Day 2025: Here's a list of what's open and closed today

Security has been intensified across the country ahead of celebrations. Measures include enhanced surveillance, vehicle and individual checks, and increased patrolling.

In Delhi, over 20,000 personnel from the police, paramilitary forces, NSG, SPG, military intelligence, and other agencies are on duty. ANI reported deployment of advanced AI systems — including facial recognition, anti-intrusion cameras, people count cameras, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and abandoned object detection.

The ANPR system flags suspicious vehicles by scanning number plates, while the facial recognition database contains 300,000 suspect profiles. Snipers have been stationed on rooftops, anti-drone systems are active, and over 800 CCTV cameras are monitoring key areas.