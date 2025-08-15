Home / India News / Independence Day 2025: Here's a list of what's open and closed today

Independence Day 2025: Here's a list of what's open and closed today

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, many private and government services will remain unavailable on this gazetted holiday

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort, Indian flag
India marks 79th Independence Day with tight security, closures (Photo: PIB)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
India celebrates its 79th Independence Day today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in the capital.
 
As the nation gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day today, many private and government services will remain unavailable, as it is a gazetted holiday. This means that all national, state, and local government offices will be closed across the country. 

Closed on Independence Day

  • Stock markets
  • Government and private banks
  • Non-scheduled flights
  • Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions
  • Retail markets
  • Liquor stores
 

Open on Independence Day

  • Hospitals
  • Fire department
  • Police Stations
  • Flights
  • Public transport (bus, metro, train, and others)
 
Follow the latest Independence Day celebration updates here: I-Day LIVE updates 

Security tightened nationwide

Security has been intensified across the country ahead of celebrations. Measures include enhanced surveillance, vehicle and individual checks, and increased patrolling.
 
In Delhi, over 20,000 personnel from the police, paramilitary forces, NSG, SPG, military intelligence, and other agencies are on duty. ANI reported deployment of advanced AI systems — including facial recognition, anti-intrusion cameras, people count cameras, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and abandoned object detection.
 
The ANPR system flags suspicious vehicles by scanning number plates, while the facial recognition database contains 300,000 suspect profiles. Snipers have been stationed on rooftops, anti-drone systems are active, and over 800 CCTV cameras are monitoring key areas.
 

79th Independence Day celebration's theme

This year’s Independence Day theme, Naya Bharat, reflects the nation’s progress toward the central government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

