Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / MMRDA appoints contractors for projects worth Rs 12,500 cr in Mumbai, Thane

MMRDA appoints contractors for projects worth Rs 12,500 cr in Mumbai, Thane

MMRDA prepares plans, formulates policies and programmes, and implements projects, besides helping in directing investments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which is spread over 6,328 sq km

Infra, infrastructure
As per the release, a 608-metre-long foot overbridge will also come up at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has appointed contractors for nine infrastructure projects worth Rs 12,500 crore in and around Mumbai, including the extension of the Eastern Freeway up to Thane.

In a release on Thursday, MMRDA said that the executive committee of the urban planning body chaired by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Sainik approved these projects "to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

MMRDA prepares plans, formulates policies and programmes, and implements projects, besides helping in directing investments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which is spread over 6,328 sq km and comprises nine municipal corporations.

The projects for which the contractors have been appointed include the Rs 2,727-crore Balkum-Gaimukh Thane Coastal Road that will run for 13.45 km, a creek bridge and a road from Kasarvadavali (Thane) to Kharbao (Bhiwandi) that will cover 3.93 km and come up at Rs 1,525.31 crore.

The 12.95-km-long extension of the elevated Eastern Freeway from Ghatkopar to Thane will cost Rs 2,727 crore, while Rs 1,981.17 crore will be spent to build an elevated road from NH-4 (Old) to Katai Naka, the release said.

The other projects are a creek bridge from Gaimukh to Payegaon (6.509km/ Rs 975.58 crore), a creek bridge from Kolshet to Kalher (1.64 km / Rs 288.18 crore), and an elevated road from Kalyan-Murbad Road to Badlapur road overbridge (2.16 km/ Rs 451.10 crore).

As per the release, a 608-metre-long foot overbridge will also come up at Teen Hath Naka in Thane as part of the Metro Line 4 and 4A projects. It will cost Rs 68.08 crore.

More From This Section

Swachh Bharat Mission prevented 60,000-70,000 infant deaths: Study

Telangana govt orders to provide free electricity in govt edu institutions

Respect women not just in 'words' but also in 'practice': President Murmu

Andhra deploys drones for flood relief; 'setting new precedent', says govt

Govt asks insurers to swiftly settle claims in flood-hit Andhra, Telangana

These projects involve the construction and widening of over 50 km of roads and will address critical transportation needs in the region, said MMRDA.

These infrastructure projects will play a pivotal role in improving traffic flow and accelerating development in Mumbai and Thane, said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA.

Quoting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the release said, I am confident that these developments will enhance the quality of life for the residents and boost the overall economy.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mumbai: Pod taxi service coming to BKC, MMRDA approves new transit project

Over 5 mn vehicles used Atal Setu since its opening on Jan 13: MMRDA

Premium

Festive feast: E-com, logistics players load up carts for peak demand

SC directs Sahara to deposit Rs 1,000 cr, allows JV to develop Mumbai land

News updates: Rain lashes central Delhi, minimum temp settles at 23.3 deg C

Topics :MMRDAMumbaiinfrastructure

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story