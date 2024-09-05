Govt asks insurers to swiftly settle claims in flood-hit Andhra, Telangana

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The insurance companies have been also instructed to widely advertise the names and contact numbers of nodal officers to whom the policyholders can contact

Floods, flood
The insurance companies have been instructed to ensure swift claim settlements by organising special camps. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 9:25 PM IST
The Finance Ministry on Thursday said PSU insurance companies have been directed to ensure swift claim settlements by organising special camps and easing claim processes for those affected by heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The insurance companies have been also instructed to widely advertise the names and contact numbers of nodal officers to whom the policyholders can contact.

In a statement, the ministry said in view of the heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Department of Financial Services issued directions, on Thursday, to the public sector insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods.

"The insurance companies have been instructed to ensure swift claim settlements by organising special camps and easing claim processes and thereby provide relief to those affected," the ministry said in a post on X.

The central government and finance ministry are committed to supporting those affected by this calamity and ensuring they receive the necessary assistance at the earliest, it added.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

