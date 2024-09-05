Govt asks insurers to swiftly settle claims in flood-hit Andhra, Telangana

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said PSU insurance companies have been directed to ensure swift claim settlements by organising special camps and easing claim processes for those affected by heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The insurance companies have been also instructed to widely advertise the names and contact numbers of nodal officers to whom the policyholders can contact.

In a statement, the ministry said in view of the heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Department of Financial Services issued directions, on Thursday, to the public sector insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods.