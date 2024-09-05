Respect women not just in 'words' but also in 'practice': President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday emphasised that respect for women should not be limited to "words" but must also be demonstrated in "practice" and said it is the responsibility of teachers and parents to educate children in a way that ensures they always uphold the dignity of women. "The status of women in any society is an important criterion for its development. It is the responsibility of teachers and parents to educate children in such a way that they always behave in accordance with the dignity of women. The respect of women should not be only in words but also in practice," Murmu said while speaking at the National Teachers Awards ceremony here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The president said that it the duty of teachers to prepare citizens, who are not only educated but also sensitive, honest and enterprising.

"Moving ahead in life is success but the meaning of life lies in working for the welfare of others. We should have compassion. Our conduct should be ethical. A successful life lies in the meaningful life. Teaching these values to the students is the duty of teachers," she said.

Murmu said teachers play the most important role in success of any education system.

"Teaching is not just a job. It is a sacred mission of human development. If a child is not able to perform well, then the education system and teachers have a bigger responsibility," she said.

She pointed out that teachers often focus only on students who excel academically.

"However, excellent academic performance is only one dimension of excellence. A child may be a very good sportsperson; some child might have leadership skills; another child enthusiastically participates in social welfare activities. The teacher has to identify the natural talent of each child and bring it out," Murmu said.

The president told teachers that the generation of their students will create a developed India. She advised teachers and students to have a global mindset and world-class skills.

"Great teachers build a great nation. Only teachers with a developed mindset can create citizens who will build a developed nation. I am confident that by inspiring students, our teachers will make India the knowledge hub of the world," she added.