Moderate to heavy rain likely to occur in Mumbai today: BMC officials

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon is active now and has covered the whole of Maharashtra, it will move forward in the next two days covering other parts as well

ANI
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Jun 26 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
As southwest monsoon advanced over Mumbai and heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed the city on Sunday, BMC officials have predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Monday with a possibility of occasional intense spells.

"In the last 24 hours, Mumbai city received 31 mm of rainfall, Eastern Suburbs received 54 mm of rainfall & Western Suburbs received 59 mm of rainfall. Today moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in the city and suburbs and there is a possibility of occasional intense spells," BMC officials said.

A source from BMC's official data said, "Monsoon onset is declared in Mumbai but despite the rains of past 2 days, water level in Mumbai water supplying lakes is quite low. Today at 8 am lakes had only 6.57% of the useful content of live storage. In previous years the same level on 26th June was 9.34% in 2022 and 16.25% in 2021."

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon is active now and has covered the whole of Maharashtra, it will move forward in the next two days covering other parts as well.

"The southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next two days and will cover other parts also," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra.

Topics :Monsoon RainfallBMCMumbai rainsMumbai

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

