Home / India News / Mob tries to attack Manipur CM's ancestral house, army foils attempt

Mob tries to attack Manipur CM's ancestral house, army foils attempt

There was an attempt to attack the chief minister's ancestral house at Heingang locality in Imphal. Security forces stopped the mob around 100-150 metres away from the house, a police officer said

Press Trust of India Imphal
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A mob tried to attack Chief Minister N Biren Singh's empty ancestral house on Thursday night, despite a security clampdown and curfew in the Imphal valley.

Security forces, however, were successful in foiling the attempt after firing in the air.

Singh lives in a separate, well-guarded official residence in the centre of the state's capital.

There was an attempt to attack the chief minister's ancestral house at Heingang locality in Imphal. Security forces stopped the mob around 100-150 metres away from the house, a police officer said.

Nobody stays in the house now though it too is guarded round the clock, the officer said.

The police officer said, Two groups of people came from different directions and approached the CM's ancestral residence but they were stopped.

Several rounds of tear gas shells were fired by RAF and state police personnel to disperse the mob.

The authorities switched off the electricity connection in the entire area to help reduce the visibility of the protestors. More barricades were added to the previous ones near the house.

The protestors also burnt tyres in the middle of the nearby road.

Ambulances were seen advancing near the spot but till now there is no report of injury to any side.

The incident occurred amid violent protests by students over the death of two youths in Manipur rocked the state capital on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A mob vandalised the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal West district and torched two four-wheelers in the early hours of Thursday.

Curfew was re-imposed in the two districts -- Imphal East and West on Wednesday as the security forces combatted the violent protests, which saw 65 demonstrators being injured since Tuesday.

A fresh bout of violence broke out in the state capital on Tuesday, a day after photos of the bodies of two youths - a man and a girl - who went missing in July went viral on social media.

Earlier, houses of several ministers were attacked in Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic strife for nearly five months.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

16,372 died in natural calamities in Odisha in last five years: Minister

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi's Kirti Nagar furniture market

Saregama acquires majority 51.8% stake of Pocket Aces for Rs 174 crore

Drone to deliver medicines, groceries to people in Kolkata's New Town area

Delhi budget: Govt begins preparing revised estimates for 2023-24

Topics :ManipurArmyNortheast India

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story