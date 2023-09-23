Home / India News / Mobile internet services to be restored in Manipur from today: CM Biren

Mobile internet services to be restored in Manipur from today: CM Biren

He said the government will continue to deal with the influx of "illegal immigrants" and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border

Press Trust of India Imphal
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that mobile internet services, which were suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3, will be restored from Saturday.

He also called for the cancellation of the free movement regime that allows people residing close to both sides of the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km deep into each other's territory without any document.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "The government had suspended mobile internet services on May 3 to check the spread of fake news, propaganda and hate speech. However, with the improvement of the situation, mobile internet services will be restored across the state from today."

He said the government will continue to deal with the influx of "illegal immigrants" and stressed the need for fencing the India-Myanmar border.

Also Read

PM Modi should sack Manipur CM Biren Singh: Congress President Kharge

PM continues to be silent, allows discredited CM to rule: Cong on Manipur

Confusion, vested interests led to loss of precious lives in Manipur: CM

Spoke to Manipur CM over video of two women paraded naked: Smriti Irani

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

High-speed train to connect Ahmedabad and Sanand in next 6 months: Vaishnaw

Cauvery water row: Pro-Kannada outfits call for 'bandh' in Mandya today

PM Modi inaugurates International Lawyers' Conference in New Delhi

Govt making sincere attempts to draft laws in simple manner: PM Modi

Cabs allowed at BIC only if passenger has MotoGP pass: Noida traffic cops

Topics :N Biren SinghManipur govtManipurInternet shutdown

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story