Mock drills held at Sriharikota Space Centre and Tirupati airport

Mock drills were carried out at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota and Tirupati Airport in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, in view of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

From 9:30 am to 11:30 am, multiple security teams undertook the mock drill at SHAR, an ISRO rocket-launching facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating the preparedness, coordination, and response time of security forces in the event of a potential threat, said an official press release.

Under the supervision of CISF DIG Sanjay Kumar, various security and emergency units such as the CISF Quick Response Team (70 personnel), CISF Bomb Disposal Team, CISF Fire Department, and medical staff participated in the drill.

A three-member Intelligence Bureau (IB) team, two-member marine police team and local police also partook in the drill, which demonstrated effective communication and swift action for the success of the exercise.

Similarly, a comprehensive mock drill was conducted at Tirupati Airport around 11 am to enhance public confidence and reinforce security preparedness.

Also Read

In view of the prevailing war-like situation between India and Pakistan, a comprehensive mock drill was conducted at Tirupati international airport to enhance public confidence and reinforce security preparedness, the press release said.

The drill simulated armed suspects illegally entering the airport and opening fire at two passengers and another firearm-borne duo gaining entry into the airport, followed by the security forces neutralising them.

IB personnel, Quick Reaction Team (QRT), Bomb Detection Team (BDT), special party units, local police (15 personnel), CISF (63 personnel), one CISF dog squad, one armed reserve dog squad and others participated in this drill, the press release added.