Home / India News / Mock drills held at Sriharikota Space Centre and Tirupati airport

Mock drills held at Sriharikota Space Centre and Tirupati airport

The exercise was aimed at evaluating the preparedness, coordination, and response time of security forces in the event of a potential threat, said an official press release

IRNSS-1H satellite, ISRO, navigation satellite, Sriharikota
Similarly, a comprehensive mock drill was conducted at Tirupati Airport around 11 am to enhance public confidence and reinforce security preparedness. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mock drills were carried out at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota and Tirupati Airport in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, in view of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

From 9:30 am to 11:30 am, multiple security teams undertook the mock drill at SHAR, an ISRO rocket-launching facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating the preparedness, coordination, and response time of security forces in the event of a potential threat, said an official press release.

Under the supervision of CISF DIG Sanjay Kumar, various security and emergency units such as the CISF Quick Response Team (70 personnel), CISF Bomb Disposal Team, CISF Fire Department, and medical staff participated in the drill.

A three-member Intelligence Bureau (IB) team, two-member marine police team and local police also partook in the drill, which demonstrated effective communication and swift action for the success of the exercise.

Similarly, a comprehensive mock drill was conducted at Tirupati Airport around 11 am to enhance public confidence and reinforce security preparedness.

Also Read

India trains 1,700 Aapda Mitras for civil defence amid border tension

Maharashtra govt launches disaster management training for students at ITIs

Civil defence mock drill in Delhi on May 7: Here are the dos and don'ts

Mock drill in Delhi: Schools to conduct exercise for disaster response

Isro takes lead role of 'International Charter Space and Major Disasters'

In view of the prevailing war-like situation between India and Pakistan, a comprehensive mock drill was conducted at Tirupati international airport to enhance public confidence and reinforce security preparedness, the press release said.

The drill simulated armed suspects illegally entering the airport and opening fire at two passengers and another firearm-borne duo gaining entry into the airport, followed by the security forces neutralising them.

IB personnel, Quick Reaction Team (QRT), Bomb Detection Team (BDT), special party units, local police (15 personnel), CISF (63 personnel), one CISF dog squad, one armed reserve dog squad and others participated in this drill, the press release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Justice Surya Kant named executive chairman of Nalsa by Prez Murmu

Ex-defence minister AK Antony backs armed forces' action against Pakistan

J&K CM announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for kin of Pak shelling victims

Bomb threat to Indore stadium over 'Operation Sindoor' turns out hoax

Rajasthan CM briefs parties on state's preparedness amid border tensions

Topics :ISROOperation Sindoor NewsDisaster managementOperation SindoorSatelliteTirupati

First Published: May 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story