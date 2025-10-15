Home / India News / No household left behind: Modi's message to partymen ahead of Bihar polls

No household left behind: Modi's message to partymen ahead of Bihar polls

Prime Minister tasks BJP workers with visiting every household and using videos to raise awareness on Centre and state government welfare schemes

Modi, Narendra Modi
"Party wins when every booth is strong. I request all booth workers to inform each family in their area about government benefits available to them," Modi said while interacting with party workers through the NaMo app. (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Weeks ahead of the scheduled Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the state, urging them to visit every single household and raise awareness about the welfare schemes introduced by the Centre and the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led government.
 
"Party wins when every booth is strong. I request all booth workers to inform each family in their area about government benefits available to them," Modi said while interacting with party workers through the NaMo app.
 
For deeper outreach to voters in the poll-bound state, he suggested that booth workers also show and share videos about various government schemes to people in their areas.
 

Awareness through events and exhibitions

 
Modi also encouraged BJP workers to organise special events for women in their areas on Bhai Dooj and to take young people to 'exhibitions' across Bihar, highlighting the atrocities committed during the ‘jungle raj’ period.
 
"Youth have not witnessed the days of jungle raj in Bihar, when Naxalism was at its peak. They must be made aware of that period. We cannot risk bringing back those who could allow a resurgence of Naxalism. It is the might of votes of people of Bihar that has saved the state from evil eyes of RJD and Congress, and it will happen again,” he said, as quoted by PTI.
 

BJP releases two lists of candidates

 
Earlier in the day, the BJP released a second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming elections, naming singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar seat, former IPS officer Anand Mishra for Buxar, and Mahesh Paswan from Agiaon.
 
On Tuesday, it had released its first list of 71 candidates for the polls, which included Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha for Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively.
 

NDA seat-sharing and election schedule

 
The BJP, along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), will each contest 101 seats, while Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will fight on 29 seats.
 
The Bihar Assembly election is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The polls are being seen as critical to all parties involved, but are especially important for incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has held on to the position for close to 20 years by switching sides whenever the odds seemed against him.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi roads gridlocked ahead of Diwali, commuters face massive jams

Supreme Court allows bursting green crackers for Diwali festivities

300+ startups working on satellite manufacture, launch services: Isro chief

Delhi govt waives 100% water bill surcharge, calls it a Diwali gift

Bengaluru pothole filling picks up pace after residents' tax warning

Topics :Narendra ModiBihar Election 2025 NewsIndia NewsBiharBJP

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story