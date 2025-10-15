Supreme Court allows bursting green crackers for Diwali festivities

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed its blanket ban on firecrackers in the National Capital Region and allowed the limited use of certified green crackers ahead of Diwali. The court said that the sale of NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) approved green crackers will be permitted for a three-day window, from October 18 to October 20.

District authorities will identify and notify designated sale locations, and only licensed vendors will be allowed to operate. Every product sold must have a QR code to ensure traceability, the court directed. The use of firecrackers has been strictly limited to specific time slots.

Bursting will be permitted between 6:00–7:00 AM and 8:00–10:00 PM on the day before and on Diwali. Only crackers approved by NEERI and licensed through PESO(Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) will be allowed, and any non-compliant stock will be seized immediately, the court directed. The Bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran permitted the relaxation as a temporary measure, aligning its directions with the 2018 precedent in the Arjun Gopal v Union of India case. The order comes months after an April directive that had imposed a year-long prohibition on the manufacture, sale and use of all types of crackers, including green variants.

The Court made it clear that the relaxation is on a 'test case' basis and restricted to the festival period. Citing the failure of the blanket ban to curb the use of firecrackers, largely due to smuggled and more polluting products, the court said a calibrated approach was necessary to balance public health concerns with cultural practices. “Bursting firecrackers is an expression of the festive spirit, and it enhances the mood in religious and other auspicious ceremonies, embedded in the cultural milieu of India. However, that cannot lead to a situation of causing long-term or even short-term damage to health by an uncontrolled use, based only on traditions and cultural or religious norms," the court said.

The bench also said that crackers containing barium or any other non-green variant will continue to remain prohibited. It has also banned the sale and use of series crackers (laris), and e-commerce platforms have been barred from listing or selling firecrackers. In addition to this, no consignments of firecrackers will be allowed to enter the NCR from outside the region. District authorities and police have been directed to set up patrolling teams to monitor sale points and ensure compliance. These teams will carry out regular inspections and random sampling to verify that only authorised products are being sold. Any violations will result in confiscation of stock and cancellation of manufacturing or sales licences, the court said.

The Court has also allowed the renewal of expired or cancelled trader licences, but only for the limited festival period. In parallel, the Central Pollution Control Board and the State Pollution Control Boards will monitor air quality in NCR from October 14 to 25 and file daily AQI reports before the Court. Sand and water samples will also be collected from high-density areas for analysis. While issuing the directions, the Bench observed that despite the previous blanket ban, air quality levels have not shown significant improvement between 2018 and 2024, except during the Covid-19 lockdown. States' Proposal

During the hearing, the Union and state governments of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan proposed a controlled use regime for green crackers during major festivals, including Diwali, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Gurpurab. The suggestions included fixed bursting hours, strict licensing norms for manufacturers and traders, and a complete ban on online sales through platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. They also suggested that authorities should conduct regular inspections to detect banned chemicals such as barium, arsenic, and lithium. Amicus Curiae Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh expressed concern over the circulation of counterfeit green crackers, urging tighter enforcement. Justice Chandran endorsed the suggestion of random sampling and on-ground checks to identify violators, noting that the informal sector has been severely impacted by the blanket ban.