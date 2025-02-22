Mohan Bhagwat visits Assam as part of RSS' centenary celebrations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Guwahati for a five-day program in Assam, which is part of the tour undertaken by him to celebrate the centenary of the organisation.

The Prabas (tour) is scheduled from February 21-25, with him interacting with the karyakartas (volunteers) on issues important to the organisation. Meanwhile today the RSS chief is set to visit Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati for a programme too.

According to the schedule, Bhagwat reached Sudarshanalaya at Barbari locality of Guwahati directly from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Friday evening.

During his Prabas, he will interact with the Karyakarta/volunteers of RSS and also a selected gathering where he will speak on five important issues towards social transformations, namely social harmony, civic duties, environment protection, spirit of selfhood and values of ideal family (Kutumba Prabodhan).

Today, he will address a meeting of Rashtra Sevika Samiti at IIT Guwahati.

Whereas on Sunday, the RSS Chief will grace a Bouddhik program at South Point High School in Saukuchi locality where thousands of RSS Karyakartas will be present.

Apart from these programs, the RSS Chief will also attend a few meetings with Sangh Pracharaks and other dignitaries in the city.

He will leave Assam for Arunachal Pradesh on 26 February for the next phase of Prabas.

Earlier on February 20, Bhagwat also inaugurated the new office of the organisation in New Delhi, called the 'Keshav Kunj'. While addressing a gathering at the Pravesh Utsav program of the renovated 'Keshav Kunj', the RSS chief underlined the symbolic importance of the building's grandeur, stating that it should reflect the organisation's commitment to its ideals and the transformative impact of its work.

Reflecting on the Sangh's journey, Bhagwat cautioned that while circumstances may change, the RSS's direction and core values must remain steadfast.

"The grandeur that is visible in this office should reflect the grandeur of the work of the Sangh, and its essence should be felt here. It doesn't take long for a change in state... We continued, and now our circumstances have changed. In changing circumstances, we must be careful not to change our direction," the RSS Chief said.

The reconstruction project spans 3.75 acres and consists of three 12-story buildings, which will house approximately 300 rooms and offices. These buildings have been named Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana.

RSS was founded in 1925, by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. He announced the inauguration on September 27. According to the organisation, the 'formal beginning' of the Sangh took place at the residence of Hedgewar in Nagpur. 2025 marks their 100-year (centenary) celebrations.