Monsoon arrives in Northern, Western parts of country; IMD issues alerts

As the monsoon reached the Northern and Western parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in most parts of the country.

"Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over East-central, Northwest and West India over the next 4-5 days and the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of the Western Himalayan Region today, June 26," the IMD said.

In a press release, the agency stated further, 'The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, remaining parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, today, the 26th June'.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during the next 2 days, IMD added.

"For East and adjoining Northeast India, Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over the region during the next 5 days. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls are very likely over Odisha on 26th; over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh on the 29th and 30th of June. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of East India during the next 2 days and over northeast India during the next 5 days," the Met agency said in a release.

"For Northwest India, Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Western Himalayan Region and over the plains of northwest India during the next 5 days. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely Heavy Falls is very likely over East Rajasthan on 29th June, and heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 26, 27 & 28. Isolated heavy/heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh on 26th & 27th; over West Uttar Pradesh on June 26," it added in the release.

"For Central India, Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy/very heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning over the region (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha) during next 3-4 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh on 26th; East Madhya Pradesh on 26th & 27th; West Madhya Pradesh on 27th and 28th and over Vidarbha on June 27," it added.

"For South India, Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during the next 5 days and isolated thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over the region during next 2 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala & Mahe on the 27th June. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Telangana on 26th; Coastal Karnataka during 26th to 30th; South Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th June," it stated.

"For West India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 5 days. Isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat State and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on June 26 to 30," it added.

IMD also issued Agromet advisories for rainfall, thunderstorms/gusty winds and heatwave over several parts of the country.

The release further stated, "Make arrangements for draining out excess water from crop fields to avoid water stagnation in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and North Eastern States and provide staking to vegetables."

"Impact and Action Suggested due to extremely heavy/very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh East Rajasthan during 26th-29th; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 26th and 27th; West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on 26th; Gujarat Region on 27th; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during 26th-28th June," the IMD stated in its press release.

Earlier today, due to the heavy rainfall experienced in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, urges tourists to prioritize their safety when planning a visit to the state.

RS Bali, Cabinet Minister Rank and Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Coorporation appealed to the tourists to go through the State Disaster Management Authority website before planning a visit.

"The past 24 hours have witnessed substantial rainfall in HP, resulting in landslides on multiple routes leading to tourist destinations. As a result, tourists are advised to check the website of the State Disaster Management

He further advised tourists to strictly follow guided trek routes as traffic congestion may eventually clear, the primary concern lies with tourists venturing onto unguided trek routes.

The HPTDC Chief added, "Furthermore, tourists already in the state are cautioned against approaching rivers and hilly areas. Tourists should also gather information regarding road conditions before visiting their desired tourist spots".

Additionally, Bali emphasized that the tourists must ensure that the GPS function on their mobile phones is enabled at all times, allowing their location to be tracked throughout their journey.

He advised them to avoid driving in conditions of mist, rain, and fog and make the most of their stay and travel experiences in the hills while also showing respect for the mountains' sacredness.

Meanwhile, due to the bad weather, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued instructions in view of rain and snowfall during the Char Dham Yatra and directed officials to be extra vigilant.

"The government has stopped the Char Dham Yatra due to bad weather conditions en route. snowfall, rains and landslides have occurred at various places and traffic has been disrupted because of the same. We appeal to the travellers coming for Char Dham Yatra to continue their journey once the weather clears up," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The forecast by the Met Centre stated, "Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts of Uttarakhand in next 24 hours. Thunderstorms and lightning will accompany the rains".

CM Dhami obtained information from the Disaster Control Room about the present weather condition, rain situation, water-logging and damages caused due to rain in the state. Haridwar received 78 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun (33.2) and Uttarkashi (27.7), as per the India Meteorological Department.

Instructing the officers, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the districts under the state where heavy rains are continuing and there is a possibility of heavy rains further.

Moreover, the bad weather has also affected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that PM Modi's visit to Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district has been postponed due to the possibility of heavy rains on Tuesday (June 27).

Speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan on Monday said, "Due to the possibility of heavy rains tomorrow (June 27), PM Modi's program scheduled in Lalpur and Pakaria in Shahdol district has been postponed. The program has not been cancelled, soon the new date of his visit will be decided according to the weather conditions. The arrangements for the program will also continue in Lalpur. PM Modi's programs in Bhopal will remain the same."

According to the schedule, PM Modi is to visit the state on Tuesday to launch five Vande Bharat trains.

Meanwhile, the approach road of a bridge connecting Meerut's Hastinapur and Bijnor has washed away in the Ganges owing to the strong flow of water caused due to heavy rains. As a result, traffic in several villages has come to a standstill.

Earlier today, six people have died and around 10 people have been injured in heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh that triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the State, according to official estimates.

Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Himachal Pradesh today said, "Six people have died till now and around 10 people are injured. A total of 303 animals have died. The complete report is still awaited."

"The loss due to rain is expected to be Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, 124 roads have been damaged which includes two national highways," the senior Disaster Management official said.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at 7 Mile in Mandi. Aerial shots showed vehicles moving at a snail's pace or at standstill further ahead.

Owing to severe weather conditions with incessant rain on Sunday, the Mandi-Kullu National Highway (NH) was blocked by the Mandi police. The alternative route of the Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway was also blocked on Sunday by the local police.

Meanwhile, District administration Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered for closure of all schools, upto class 10 for the day amid ongoing heavy rains across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam ordered the closure of the schools up to class 10.

"In view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) shall remain closed in Ramban district today (June 26). Teachers will attend to their duties," Mussarat Islam said.

A Meteorological Department (MeT) official said that from June 25 to 28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected in many places.

Updating on the Monsoon in several states of India, IMD on Sunday informed that Southwest Monsoon has covered several states of India.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD said that the monsoon would move forward in the next two days.

"Southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next 2 days and will cover other parts also," Mohapatra said.

Earlier in the day, Monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh and an alert for heavy rains has been issued in some parts of the state.

"Monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Bhopal, Katni, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Seoni, Sagar, Sehore, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Betul on Monday," said Pramendra Kumar, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

According to the met office, Betul recorded the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm while Gwalior recorded the minimum rainfall which is 0.1mm in the last 24 hours.

Significantly, rains have been lashing several parts of the state resulting in heavy damage to the infrastructure. It also caused the blockage of several roads and highways. Due to incessant heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Nadiad, it has also affected normal life.