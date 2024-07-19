Monsoon brings fever season to India; Kerala, Karnataka see Dengue spike

This monsoon, diseases like dengue, leptospirosis, malaria, and even viral fevers are wreaking havoc in numerous parts of the country. In addition, there have been a few reported cases of West Nile and avian flu. In Gujarat, the Chandipura virus has already claimed about 15 lives in the past several days.

In addition to West Nile and Avian Flu occurrences, the southern state of Kerala is dealing with an increase in dengue and leptospirosis cases. Kerala has had around 202 fatalities in 2024 so far; in July alone, there were 202,122 episodes of fever, 2,250 cases of dengue, 1,850 cases of mumps and several other illnesses.

More than 10,000 cases of dengue, including eight fatal cases, have been reported so far this year in the adjacent state of Karnataka. Industry insiders report that there has also been a significant increase in influenza cases in Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat. More than 1,000 swine flu cases have apparently been documented in Rajasthan thus far, while leptospirosis and brucellosis infections are also expected to peak in 2024.

According to medical professionals, Kerala has an edge due to its highly qualified medical professionals and well-equipped medical infrastructure, which allows for a quicker identification of communicable diseases. Consider the year 2024 till July 18. During this time, the state recorded 1.4 million cases of fever, 10,252 cases of dengue, 31,874 cases of mumps, 15,664 cases of chickenpox, 3,418 cases of Hepatitis A, and over 400,000 cases of other communicable diseases, including cholera, typhoid, West Nile, and Nipah.

"Higher population density and crowded living conditions in Kerala are the cause of the state's higher incidence of infectious disease cases. Rural and urban areas are not separated. Furthermore, a lot of people go in and out of the state, whether they are Indian non-residents or interstate migrants. Because of their living conditions, migrant labourers are more likely to disregard health instructions when they are feverish. These are the main causes of proliferation of diseases in Kerala,” said Rajeev Jayadevan, health expert and co-chairman of the Covid task group of the Indian Medical Association.

“The fact that 2,250 cases, or 22% of the total, of dengue were reported in the first eighteen days of July is even more concerning. Dengue is exclusively transmissible among humans via mosquitoes. The majority of Keralites do not drink chlorinated water provided by the government. They rely on independent sources of water, which are easily contaminated and hence aid in the survival of mosquitoes,” he added.

With 358 recent cases, the total number of dengue cases in Karnataka this year surpassed 10,000 on July 16.

According to data from market research firm Pharmarack, sales of antimalarial drugs increased by 7.37 per cent (in value terms) in June compared to May, a summer month. Sales of painkillers and analgesics increased by 4.6 per cent in June compared to May, while sales of cough and cold remedies increased by 2.36 per cent. Anti-infective medications, such as antibiotics and antivirals, increased by 5.07 per cent in June compared to May. With the ongoing monsoon season-associated ailments, these medications should see an increase in sales in July as well.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) of Pharmarack, stated: "It is a seasonal trend that is well witnessed in June and July."