Rain continues across India amid monsoon retreat; light rain in Delhi today

Delhi residents woke up to a cooler Friday morning, continuing the relief brought by showers on September 17. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8-degree Celsius, slightly below normal, and a minimum of 25.2-degree Celsius. Light rain eased the hot and humid conditions in parts of Delhi and Noida.

For today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with light to very light rainfall in Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperatures will hover around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will remain around 23 to 25-degree Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened, but remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 132, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The IMD noted that the southwest monsoon withdrawal line is progressing, but light showers may still occur, providing relief from the persistent heat in the region. The line of withdrawing monsoon currently stretches across Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa, and Bhuj.

Heavy rains in Hyderabad claim two lives

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Thursday evening caused severe waterlogging and disrupted traffic in several localities, including Chandrayangutta, Mehdipatnam, Secunderabad, and Khairatabad. Two rain-related deaths were reported: a 26-year-old man drowned in a flooded underpass at Balkampet, while the body of another man, washed away in a drain on September 14, was recovered from the Musi river. Some areas recorded rainfall up to 86.5 mm.