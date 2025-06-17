Home / India News / Monsoon revival to give impetus to kharif sowing, shows IMD data

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
The southwest monsoon, which had stalled since late May, is poised to gather strong momentum and reach North India ahead of schedule —around June 24, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The revival of monsoon rains has pushed up kharif sowing. Official data released as of June 13 showed that planting of most kharif crops has begun in earnest after an initial lull. With the southwest monsoon expected to strengthen further in the coming weeks, sowing activity is likely to gain more traction. Early data indicates that the acreage under paddy, oilseeds, and pulses is higher than the level seen during the year-ago period. All eyes will now be on the progress and distribution of the southwest monsoon, as more than the total quantum, the timeliness and geographical spread of rainfall will determine the kharif season’s output.  
 
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

