Govt proposes to repeal 141-year-old Explosives Act, 1884 to bring new law

The government has proposed to repeal the 141-year-old Explosives Act of 1884 and introduce a new law stating that the existing legislation is based on the old British pattern and is not adequately meeting the country's growing requirements.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sought comments and suggestions from the general public, industry associations and other entities concerned on the proposal before July 17 this year.

It said the Explosives Act, 1884 is a pre-constitutional act and it was comprehensively modified in 1978.

Many large and small companies began to manufacture high explosives after independence.

"It is observed that the Explosives Act, 1884, which is based on the old British pattern and is not adequately meeting the country's growing requirements and development in the explosive sector thereby resulted in difficulties for the industry," the DPIIT's note for public and stakeholder consultations said. To remove shortcomings in the existing legislation and obviate the difficulties experienced by the industry, the Explosives Act, 1884 was comprehensively amended in 1978. The law was enacted to regulate the manufacture, possession, use, sale, transport, import and export of explosives for commercial purposes and to prevent accidents (explosion) due to explosives in the territory of India.