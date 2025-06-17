Strong data security vital for digital shift, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

As Indian businesses across sectors accelerate their digital transformation, robust data security is a must, according to Salesforce South Asia President and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Digital transformation today is not just a business initiative but a strategic imperative that defines resilience, relevance, and long-term value creation, she said.

"There are two things that we invest most in: one is data security and overall security, and the second is innovation.

"We must make sure that in no way does the data go out, and that it is sufficiently encrypted and masked. It's also a layer that ensures things like bias, toxicity, and hallucinations can be ruled out," Bhattacharya said.