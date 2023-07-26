Home / India News / Monsoon session: Edible oil prices fell up to 29%, Sale of wheat stopped

Monsoon session: Edible oil prices fell up to 29%, Sale of wheat stopped

The retail prices of refined sunflower oil, refined soyabean oil and refined palmolien have fallen by 29 per cent

Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Edible oil prices fell up to 29% since last year
The retail prices of refined sunflower oil, refined soyabean oil and refined palmolien have fallen by 29 per cent, 19 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in the last one year due to steps taken by the central government and a decline in global prices. Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told Lok Sabha in a written reply                pti
 
Sale of wheat, rice to states under OMSS stopped from June 13
The Centre on Wednesday said it has discontinued the sale of wheat and rice to states under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) with effect from June 13 to maintain adequate buffer stock and control price rise amid concerns of the kharif crop being impacted. This was informed by Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to the Lok Sabha.The procurement of wheat last year was 187.92 lakh tonnes.Karnataka, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have requested for wheat and rice under OMSS (D) Policy. pti
 
Telecom PLI: Firms clocked Rs 6,911 crore exports till May ’23
Companies under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for local manufacturing of telecom and networking products have done exports worth Rs 6,911 crore till May 2023, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. The PLI scheme was launched on February 24, 2021, to promote domestic manufacturing of specified telecom and networking products, including 4G, 5G products and also design-led manufacturing in the country.    pti
 
Over 19,000 complaints, appeals pending with CIC, says Centre
A total of 19,233 complaints and appeals were pending with the Central Information Commission (CIC) as of April 1, the government said. There was a vacancy of four Information Commissioners in the transparency watchdog against the sanctioned strength of ten, according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha.          pti
 
30,000 vacancies filled in J&K after Article 370 abrogated
Nearly 30,000 vacancies were filled in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha. Rai said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out several governance reforms, including in the area of recruitment.              pti


First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

