More than 4,500 Indian students return from violence-hit Bangladesh

More than 4,500 Indian students have returned home from Bangladesh as the neighbouring country continues to reel under violent clashes that have killed over 100 people. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday that 500 students from Nepal, 38 from Bhutan and one from the Maldives have also arrived in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It said the Indian missions in Bangladesh are in regular touch with local authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals. "Thus far, over 4,500 Indian students have returned to India. The High Commission has been making arrangements for security escort for safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points," the MEA said.

It said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home.

"The Ministry of External Affairs has also been coordinating with relevant Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens at land-ports and airports," it said in a statement.

The high commission is also coordinating with the civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure the availability of flight services between India and Bangladesh, the ministry said.

The MEA said the Indian missions are also in regular contact with the remaining Indian students in various universities in Bangladesh and with Indian nationals for their welfare and assistance.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said the total number of Indian nationals in Bangladesh is estimated to be around 15,000, including 8,500 students.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes, with protesting students demanding that the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job-quota system.

More than 100 people have been killed in the clashes that broke out weeks ago, according to reports from Dhaka, though the exact number of deaths is not yet clear.

Law enforcement authorities in Bangladesh have imposed a nationwide curfew as the clashes between the protesters demanding the withdrawal of the job-quota system and police continued across the country.

"Over the course of the past two days, the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home, following the recent developments in Bangladesh," the MEA said.