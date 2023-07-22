Home / India News / Will present our view on Manipur incident in Parliament, says Rijiju

Will present our view on Manipur incident in Parliament, says Rijiju

"Whatever matters are to be discussed in the Parliament we will present our point of view. But right now, I can't say anything outside on the matter," Rijiju said

Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Centre will present facts on the Manipur incident in the Parliament, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said here on Saturday and declined to speak on the viral video that showed two women being paraded in the north eastern state.

Refusing to be drawn into any controversy over the May 4 incident that took place in Kangpokpi district, he indicated that it would be inappropriate to discuss the issue outside the Parliament.

"Whatever matters are to be discussed in the Parliament we will present our point of view. But right now, I can't say anything outside on the matter," Rijiju told reporters here when his comments on the issue were sought.

"I have come here (today) for the Rozgar Mela. I will not make any (other) comments," the minister further said.

Manipur police has arrested a fifth person, aged around 19, in connection with the May 4 incident, officials said on Saturday.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free. A 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on Wednesday.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Also Read

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble, says Kiren Rijiju

Unidentified rioters open fire at Haraothel village in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

4 mini Amazons to be built at all points of Gurugram cloverleaf on NH-48

G20 draft tweaked to reflect dissent on cutting 'unabated' fossil fuels

Punjab to open training centres to impart coaching to UPSC aspirants: Mann

Swach Bharat Abhiyan had profound impact on temples: RSS chief Bhagwat

Space startup Skyroot's rocket engine successfully tested at ISRO facility

Topics :Kiren RijijuManipurMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story