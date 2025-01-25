Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Move to suspend MPs from Waqf JPC brazen act, should be opposed: CPI(M)

The Left party also made an appeal "to all those who cherish democracy and the sovereignty of Parliament to rally unitedly to oppose and resist such brazen acts of the NDA government"

Parliament, New Parliament
Opposition MPs have sought more time to allow them to frame their views after studying the views of stakeholders. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
The CPI(M) on Saturday strongly disapproved of the suspension of opposition members from a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) formed to look into the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the panel chairman and appealed to those who cherish democracy to oppose the "brazen act".

"The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly disapproves the move by the chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf Bill. The chairman of the committee has chosen a flimsy ground to suspend all the members of the JPC belonging to opposition parties and who were opposed to the government's views," the party said in a statement issued here.

"Nothing could be more brazen to undermine the legitimate parliamentary process through the committee system, which has been so clearly laid down and reinforced over the years through precedents," it added.

The Left party also made an appeal "to all those who cherish democracy and the sovereignty of Parliament to rally unitedly to oppose and resist such brazen acts of the NDA government".

Ten opposition members of the JPC were suspended during a meeting of the panel on Friday as they accused its chairperson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal, of reducing its proceedings to a "farce", while the committee readies to adopt its draft report next week.

The suspension was for Friday and the opposition MPs can attend the next meeting on January 27, in which a clause-by-clause consideration of the Bill will be done before finalising the report.

Opposition MPs have sought more time to allow them to frame their views after studying the views of stakeholders.

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

