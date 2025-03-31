Movement of 3 terrorists likely detected in J-K's Kathua, area cordoned off

Security forces and police have cordoned off an area on Sunday following fresh suspected movement of three persons, believed to be terrorists who escaped from a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, sources said.

Two terrorists and four policemen were killed, and three others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in a fierce gunfight in a remote forested area of the Sanyal belt of Kathua district on Thursday.

Security forces received fresh inputs about the movement of three persons, suspected to be escaped terrorists, in the Juthana area of the Rajbagh belt and immediately put the area under cordon to conduct searches, they said.

According to reports, a resident of the village informed the police that three suspects entered a house, asked for food, and then headed into the nearby jungle late Sunday evening.

Police are tracking a group of terrorists after intercepting them last Sunday within a 'dhok', a local term for an enclosure in a nursery, in Sanyal village near the International Border with Pakistan.

Tracking them led to an encounter in Sanyal village of the district resulting in the killing of two terrorists and four policemen on Thursday.