MP Birla Group announces investment of 3,500 cr in Madhya Pradesh

MP Birla Group is set to establish a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore. Managing director and chief executive officer of the group, Sandeep Ghosh, said on Friday that the plant will be set up in Badnagar, Ujjain. He was addressing an interactive session organised in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The group already has two cement plants in Satna and Maihar in the state.

During this event held in Kolkata, the state received investment proposals of Rs 19,270 crore in the areas of food processing, chemicals, cement, steel, plastic, and renewable energy, which will create a total of about 10,000 jobs. Among the major proposers, Himadri Chemicals has expressed its intention to invest Rs 5,425 crore, Shyam Metallics Rs 5,000 crore, and Jupiter Solar Rs 2,500 crore.

Addressing industrialists and industrial organisations of West Bengal during the session, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The Madhya Pradesh government is fully prepared to welcome industrialists. Come to Madhya Pradesh to expand your business.” He said that he is ready to provide all kinds of support on the policy front to promote industry and investment.

Ghosh also said that if his business group has invested the most in any state of the country, it is Madhya Pradesh. He stressed the need to start direct flight services from Kolkata to Bhopal and Jabalpur. Along with Ghosh, CII President and chairman and managing director of consumer major ITC Ltd, Sanjiv Puri; Swara Hygiene Private Limited managing director Alok Birla; Tata Steel managing director Sandeep Kumar; and 700 representatives from India and abroad were present at the programme.

Many industrialists also shared their positive experiences of doing business in Madhya Pradesh. ITC’s Sanjiv Puri praised Madhya Pradesh's investor-friendly industrial policies and the environment for creating harmony with the industries. Swara Hygiene’s Alok Birla said that his company has shifted its entire business from Kolkata to Indore. His company had invested Rs 40 crore in Madhya Pradesh in 2017, which has now increased to Rs 500 crore. He said that the group is now going to invest an additional Rs 300 crore.

Raghavendra Singh, principal secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department of Madhya Pradesh, gave a presentation on the state’s industrial policies, better infrastructure, stable administrative support, and incentives given to investors. Additional chief secretary, science and technology, Sanjay Dubey, gave a presentation on the investment possibilities in the IT and ITES sectors in the state, and MD, State Mining Corporation, Anurag Chaudhary, gave a presentation on the abundant natural resources available in the state, and investment opportunities in the mining and mineral sectors.