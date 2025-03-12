Home / India News / MP budget to be around Rs 4.21 trillion: CM Mohan Yadav before presentation

MP budget to be around Rs 4.21 trillion: CM Mohan Yadav before presentation

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will be presenting the budget in the legislative assembly during the day

BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh was growing at the fastest pace in the country: CM Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
The size of Madhya Pradesh's budget for 2025-26 would be around Rs 4.21 trillion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will be presenting the budget in the legislative assembly during the day.

In a video statement on X ahead of the budget presentation, Yadav said, "When the government was being formed, we had promised to double the outlay in five years. In the last FY (2024-25), we had presented a budget of around Rs 3.5 trillion. This year's budget is going to be more than Rs 4.20 trillion.

"Madhya Pradesh was formed in 1956. By 2003, the state's budget had increased to around Rs 20,000 crore. It is now going up 21 times to around Rs 4.21 trillion. This shows the pace of development," Yadav added.

BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh was growing at the fastest pace in the country, he claimed.

His government was working for the welfare of the youth, women, the poor and farmers in keeping with the resolution of prime minister Narendra Modi, he said.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

