MP CM Mohan Yadav launches ANMOL 2.0 web portal on World Health Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Maternal and Child Sanjeevan Mission Strategy Document and the ANMOL 2.0 web portal with a single click in Bhopal on Monday and said that efforts are being made to make the state leading in health sector.

CM Yadav congratulated the Health Department for organising the program on the occasion of World Health Day.

ALSO READ: Estimate your ideal health insurance cover this World Health Day

"Madhya Pradesh will be made a leading state in the field of healthcare. Continuous efforts are being made in this direction. Along with the government, society also needs to be actively involved in the health sector. Numerous projects will be implemented in the state at governmental, non-governmental, and semi-governmental levels to safeguard and improve the health of citizens," the CM said.

CM Yadav also highlighted that the number of medical colleges in the state is consistently increasing, with new colleges being established every year. He added that the state has taken initiatives to improve hospital management through the adoption of the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, and a conducive environment has also been developed in this direction.

"Madhya Pradesh has immense potential for medical tourism. Efforts will be increased to tap into this potential. The regional industry conclaves held in the state have also incorporated the service sector. Initially, private sector hospitals in major cities such as Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur will be promoted. These large cities will be categorized under the 'A' category. New hospitals will be provided with up to 40% subsidy. Hospitals will be subsidized under three different categories, which will support their operation. This subsidy provision will empower hospitals and greatly assist in providing medical care to citizens," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla also attended the program and emphasised that under the leadership of CM Yadav, the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to provide excellent healthcare services to every citizen.

Also Read

"The program focused on maternal and child health on World Health Day highlights the government's commitment. Improvement in IMR (Infant Mortality Rate) and MMR (Maternal Mortality Ratio) is a major challenge in the state's health sector. Efforts have been made in the past as well. In the last 20 years, MMR has decreased from 400 to 173, IMR from 80 to 43, and NMR (Neonatal Mortality Rate) from 60 to 31. These efforts have yielded positive results, but the goal is still distant," Shukla said.

He stressed that Madhya Pradesh is making vigorous efforts in line with PM Modi's vision of achieving sustainable development goals. There will be planned efforts to reduce MMR to below 100 and IMR to below 20 by 2030.

Dy CM Shukla mentioned that to bring the expected improvement in these outcomes, subject experts and research professionals have identified problems and developed the Maternal and Child Health Sanjeevan Mission Road Map. Additionally, to ensure registration and close monitoring of pregnant women and infants' health, the Anmol 2.0 (ANM Online 2.0) app and web portal have been launched.

Shukla also shared that nearly 20,000 ANMs have been mapped and trained. In the future, efforts will be made to also map ASHA and Anganwadi workers. He added that registering 100% of pregnant women and conducting regular ANC (Antenatal Care) check-ups will enable early identification of high-risk pregnancies and ensure timely delivery of necessary healthcare services. This will help reduce both MMR and IMR.