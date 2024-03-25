MP CM Mohan Yadav meets injured in fire incident at Ujjain's Mahakal temple

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya have met the injured persons, in the fire incident that broke out in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, undergoing treatment at Aurobindo hospital in Indore.

A tragic incident occurred at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district on Monday morning where a fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti in the 'Garbhagriha' of the temple leaving 13 people sustained burn injuries, including priests, temple staff and the Chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred.

Of these, eight injured persons were shifted to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore for further treatment.

After the incident, CM Yadav expressed sorrow over the incident and ordered a magisterial investigation in the incident and said that action would be taken against those found guilty

CM Yadav told ANI, "I have received information about a fire incident during Bhasma aarti at Mahakaleshwar temple in which a few priests have been injured and they have been admitted to hospitals in Indore and Ujjain. I am going there. It is all the blessing of god that it didn't turn out in a major incident but whatever has happened, I have ordered a magisterial investigation and will ensure that these things won't repeat. Action will be taken against those at fault."

Earlier, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told ANI, "The fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti in the 'Garbhagriha'. 13 people were injured in the incident and their medical treatment is underway."

"The traditional Holi celebrations were being held in Mahakal Temple. The fire spread in 'Garbhagriha' due to 'gulaal'. Priests of the temple got injured. We have rushed them to the hospital," Priest Ashish Sharma told ANI.