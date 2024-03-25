Home / India News / Toyota Fortuner belonging to BJP President JP Nadda's wife stolen in Delhi

Toyota Fortuner belonging to BJP President JP Nadda's wife stolen in Delhi

The vehicle was stolen on March 19, when its driver briefly halted the car while returning from its servicing. A CCTV footage showed the stolen car heading towards Gurugram

BJP chief JP Nadda with his wife Mallika Nadda. (File)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
A car linked to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National President, JP Nadda, was stolen from Govindpuri area in South East Delhi on March 19, NDTV reported. The car in question belonged to Nadda's wife, Mallika Nadda, and had been taken for servicing when the incident occurred.

The report said that the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, was brought to Govinpuri after servicing by its driver Joginder. The incident took place between 3 pm-4 pm when Joginder stopped at his home, the report said.

According to the authorities, CCTV footage recovered from the scene showed that the stolen car was headed towards Gurugram. However, they have not been able to trace it yet.

The vehicle had a Himachal Pradesh registration number.

The seven-seater Toyota Fortuner is a popular Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in India. Hailed as a luxurious model, its cost ranges between Rs 33 lakh to 51 lakh, according to estimates.

The authorities are making efforts to recover the stolen car, they said.

Who is Mallika Nadda?

Mallika Nadda is the chief of 'Special Olympics Bharat', a national sports federation registered under the Indian Trust Act 1882 in 2001. The organisation is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and works to develop sports for persons with intellectual disabilities, its official website states.

Mallika Nadda was born in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and has been married to the BJP chief since 1991.

Her other achievements include the establishment of 'Chetna' - a Himachal-based initiative aimed at integrating persons with physical and mental challenges into mainstream society.

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

