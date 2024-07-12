MP CM to meet industrialists over investment opportunities on Saturday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will meet with industrialists in Mumbai on Saturday, July 13, to invite them to invest in his state. According to officials, Yadav will have one-to-one meetings with top industrialists.



During the programme, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Raghvendra Singh, will inform industrialists about investment opportunities and possibilities in Madhya Pradesh.

Prominent industrialists of Madhya Pradesh will also share their perspectives on the state's industrial landscape and development prospects.

GIS 2025 Bhopal

The state's ambitious Global Investors Summit (GIS) is scheduled to be held in Bhopal in February 2025. In the past, the event has taken place in Indore. The purpose of this summit is to acquaint investors with the state's business potentials, resources, and favourable industrial environment, so they can understand the benefits of investing in the state.