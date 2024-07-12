Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haryana approves ordinance to amend rule related to village common land

This will enable panchayats to regularise old cases where houses have been constructed on Panchayat land and at same time lead to income of panchayats from such sale of land, statement said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
According to the proposed amendment, ownership of land in 'shamlat deh', which were allotted on lease basis for 20 years under the East Punjab Utilization of Lands Act 1949 and the said land has been in cultivating possession of the original allottee, transferee or their legal heirs, is slated to be excluded from the ambit of 'shamlat deh' with immediate effect, said an official statement.

As per the decision of the Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, it is also proposed that the original lessee, transferee or their legal heir will have to pay an amount to the Gram Panchayat concerned for the transfer of ownership rights.

"This amount will be determined by the collector upon application by the occupant, following principles and procedures as prescribed," the statement said, adding this will benefit thousands of farmers in the state who have been cultivating such lands since decades.

Besides, ownership of such Panchayat land will be transferred by sale to the inhabitants of the village who have constructed their houses on or before March 31, 2004, up to a maximum of 500 square yards, including open space, at a rate not less than market fee.

This will enable the panchayats to regularise the old cases where houses have been constructed on Panchayat land and at the same time lead to income of panchayats from such sale of land, the statement said.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal regarding lease of land in 'shamlat deh' measuring over seven acres of Gram Panchayat Rangala, Block Taoru, district Nuh for a period of 20 years for establishing Gaushala of 1,000-1500 animals by Matrdhara Gauvansh Rakshan and Samvardhan Trust.

The sarpanch and the block development and panchayat officer concerned shall be ex-officio members of the managing committee of Gaushalas or any committee formed to look after the affairs of Gaushala.

The statement said this has been done under a new policy of the government where other shamlat lands of panchayats can be utilised for the construction of new Gaushalas for taking care of stray cattle in rural as well as urban areas.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

