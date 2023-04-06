Home / India News / MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities ahead of state polls

MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities ahead of state polls

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due this year-end, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has appointed chairmen of three development authorities in the state

Bhopal
MP govt appoints chairmen of 3 development authorities ahead of state polls

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due this year-end, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has appointed chairmen of three development authorities in the state.

As per an order issued on Wednesday night, Rajesh Yadav has been appointed chairman of Dewas Development Authority, Pitamber Topnani as chairman of the Katni Development Authority and Dilip Shah as chairman of the Singrauli Development Authority, an official said on Thursday.

Their tenure will be effective from the date of assuming charge and continue till further orders, the official added.

Topics :national politicsPolitics in IndiaMadhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

Also Read

MP Congress spokesperson joins BJP, accuses Kamal Nath of 1984 riots

Former PM Vajpayee's grand memorial to be built in Gwalior: MP CM Chouhan

Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

Congress moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue

'RS chairman allowed subversion of standing committee's basic function'

First lot of women officers to join Army's artillery regiments this month

CRPF to recruit 130,000 constables with 10% reservation for Agniveers

Pb govt introduces millets in menu of State Institute of Sports centres

Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story