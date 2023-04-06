Home / India News / Pb govt introduces millets in menu of State Institute of Sports centres

Pb govt introduces millets in menu of State Institute of Sports centres

The Punjab government has introduced millets in the menu for players at all centres of Punjab State Institute of Sports to provide them with a balanced and nutritious diet

Chandigarh
Pb govt introduces millets in menu of State Institute of Sports centres

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Punjab government has introduced millets in the menu for players at all centres of Punjab State Institute of Sports to provide them with a balanced and nutritious diet.

"Millets will be provided thrice a week in the form of Ragi porridge (Dalia), mixed millet chapatis and Bajra-Dal Khichdi. Trainees will be made aware of the benefits of the consumption of millet through online and offline classes periodically," Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.

He said this initiative is part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's motto of a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

Principal Secretary, Sports Department, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said the department has made full preparations to implement this new initiative.

The year 2023 has been declared as International Year of Millets by the United Nations. Trainees are being made aware of the benefits of coarse grains, including millets, in their diet, she said.

Topics :Punjab GovernmentSports in Indiastatemillets

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Also Read

Indian missions to be roped in for branding, promotion of domestic millets

Indian govt lays out action plan to promote millet export starting Dec 2022

India assuming global leadership: Guyana Prez at Global Millets Conference

Scholarships worth Rs 75 cr misappropriated by institutes in UP: ED

UP to include millets in midday meals in schools, says agriculture minister

CRPF to recruit 130,000 constables with 10% reservation for Agniveers

Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

LS Budget session ends, House adjourned sine die following Oppn protest

Karnataka Minister Munirathna booked for hate speech against Christians

Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto dies post lung transplant complications

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story