Home / India News / MPs raised concerns on climate change: Jairam Ramesh after House panel meet

MPs raised concerns on climate change: Jairam Ramesh after House panel meet

Future meetings on this very wide but crucial subject will be held in the next few weeks, Ramesh added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"Ministries made their presentations. MPs had many concerns and questions on pollution, contamination and climate change. One key concern remained implementation and enforcement of environmental laws," he said on X after the meeting

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forests and Climate Change met on Tuesday with MPs raising concerns and questions about various issues, including implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, according to its chairperson Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh said that the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change met to discuss the subject of Environment and Public Health in terms of morbidity and mortality.

It met with both the Ministries of Environment, Forests and Climate Change as well as with the Ministry of Health together, which in itself was a "minor innovation" that hopefully will have major effects, Ramesh said.

"Ministries made their presentations. MPs had many concerns and questions on pollution, contamination and climate change. One key concern remained implementation and enforcement of environmental laws," he said on X after the meeting.

Future meetings on this very wide but crucial subject will be held in the next few weeks, Ramesh added.

Also Read

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Pakistan Cabinet approves National Adaptation Plan to combat climate change

UK to give $2 bn to Green Climate Fund in biggest single funding commitment

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Arrests of Indian journalists on the rise, especially in the past decade

Canada wants private talks with India to resolve diplomatic dispute

Parl panel hears experts on bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

UAPA case: NewsClick chief arrested and 46 quizzed; office sealed

Over 70,000 pledged organ donation under Ayushman Bhav campaign: Mandaviya

Topics :Climate ChangeJairam RameshClimate Change talks

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story