Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Great news for all the Mumbaikars celebrating Navratri/Durga Puja as Adani Electricity is offering uninterrupted power supply at subsidised residential rates to Navratri/Durga Puja pandals. The Adani group said it is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to Mumbaikars during the Navratri/Durga Puja Festival.

Along with Adani, other power utilities like BEST undertaking and Tata power also announced subsidised residential power tariffs to all puja pandals who are applying for connection.

This assistance will play a significant role in reducing the power supply cost to a greater extent.

Application for subsidised rates Adani Electricity, BEST undertaking and Tata Power will provide subsidised residential tariff rates to Navratri/Durga Puja Pandals within 48 hours after receiving the applications. Navratri/Durga Puja Pandals can visit the official website of the electricity producers and apply for the power connection or they can also opt to visit their nearest office for assistance.

To maintain the constant supply of electricity, the power utilities will also have operation squads.

Serious action against pilferer Power utilities also appealed to all the organisers of Navratri or Durga Puja Pandals to take authorised power connection or serious action would be taken against those pilfering electricity.

A few firms are also spreading awareness to take safety precautions and avoid mishappenings or fire at the Pandals. In order to ensure safety, organisers need to install mandatory ELCB (Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker) to ensure the safety of devotees and volunteers visiting the pandals.

BEST undertaking service will be available for island city, Tata powers in Mumbai city and Adani electricity will provide their services in suburbs.

Talking about the temporary connection to Navratri / Durga Puja Pandals, the spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited said, "As Mumbai is gearing up to celebrate the Navratri / Durga Puja festival, we at Adani Electricity understand the significance of uninterrupted power supply to brighten the festivities."

Last year, Adani Electricity provided an uninterrupted power supply to 568 Navratri/Durga Puja pandals all over Mumbai city. The company has made the preparations to release fast connections, and activate ‘operation squads’ to maintain the supply reliability. Adani Electricity released the connection within 48 hours after receiving the application from Navratri/Durga Puja pandals.

“This year as well, our dedicated Quick Response team has been strategically deployed with a well-defined response and restoration plan for the safety and reliability of Navratri / Durga puja pandals and devotees,” the spokesperson added.