Mumbai airport handled the highest-ever 4.46 mn passengers in November

On 25 November, the airport experienced peak activity, recording a footfall of 167,132 passengers. This figure comprises 120,000 domestic and more than 46,000 international passengers

Mumbai Airport
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Mumbai airport recorded the highest-ever footfall last month, with 4.46 million passengers travelling through the airport. This is a 13 per cent rise from 3.9 million passengers in November last year.

The airport recorded strong passenger traffic on the back of the festival and cricket season last month, along with the addition of new sectors like Baku, Toronto and Vitara–Frankfurt on the international front.

On November 25, the airport experienced peak activity, recording a footfall of 167,132 passengers. This figure comprises 120,000 domestic and more than 46,000 international passengers. The airport handled over 4.25 million passengers in October this year. 

The Mumbai airport, known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), handled 28,679 air traffic movements last month. This includes over 20,000 domestic and more than 7,000 international air traffic movements. On November 11, the airport saw the highest 1,032 air traffic movements. Each departure or arrival at an airport is classified as an air traffic movement.

Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai were the top domestic destinations for Mumbai airport. Similarly, Dubai, London and Abu Dhabi were the top international choices for passengers travelling from the airport.

“CSMIA recently expanded its international connectivity and frequency with services to destinations such as Entebbe, Baku, Bangkok, and Toronto,” CSMIA said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India topped the charts on domestic market share at the airport. In the international sector, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates were the top three. 

“The passenger traffic numbers at CSMIA, once again, stand as a testament to the airport’s steadfast growth in the industry. It reaffirms the unwavering trust passengers place in CSMIA. With world-class hospitality, across-the-globe connections, and best-in-class safety standards, CSMIA continues to set new benchmarks,” the airport said in a statement. 

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

