Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mumbai airport sees 6.3% rise in passenger traffic to 54.8 million in 2024

Mumbai airport sees 6.3% rise in passenger traffic to 54.8 million in 2024

December also emerged as the busiest month for the airport, recording a 3.4 per cent growth in arrival and departure of passengers at 50.5 lakh

Mumbai Airport
Mumbai Airport
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mumbai International Airport logged a 6.3 per cent year-on-year growth in passenger traffic at 5.48 crore in 2024, the private airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said on Thursday.

The passenger traffic at Mumbai airport was recorded at 5.16 crore in 2023, it said.

The airport also recorded 3,46,617 air traffic movements, or departures and arrivals, marking a 3.2 per cent increase over the previous year, MIAL said.

The facility saw its highest single-day passenger movement on December 21, with about 170,000 passengers -- 116,982 domestic and 52,800 international travellers, it said.

December also emerged as the busiest month for the airport, recording a 3.4 per cent growth in arrival and departure of passengers at 50.5 lakh.

Additionally, the airport achieved a milestone with over 8,000 international air traffic movements in December, further strengthening its position as a global travel hub while two days of February 2024 -- 3 and 10 February -- saw CSMIA handling its highest-ever single-day ATMs for the entire year with 962 movements on both days.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India evaluates impact of US proposal on AI chip export restrictions

CCTV footage shows intruder escaping via staircase after attacking Saif

Delhi HC rules against GST on fees collected by electricity regulators

LIVE: Reliance Jio Q3 net profit jumps 24% as earnings rise on tariff hike

India to lead world by 2047, youth should embrace cooperation: Amit Shah

Topics :Mumbai airportMialAir passengerindia air traffic

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story