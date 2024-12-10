At least six people were killed and 49 others were injured in an accident involving a state-run BEST bus in Mumbai's Kurla West on Monday night, reported news agency PTI. The crash occurred when the bus lost control and collided with multiple vehicles and pedestrians on a busy road.

The incident took place around 9:50 pm, when the red electric bus, operating from Kurla station to Andheri, was seen speeding down the road before crashing into an autorickshaw. CCTV footage from the scene shows the bus barreling at high speed, ramming the first vehicle it encountered, an autorickshaw, before swerving further and hitting several other cars and pedestrians. The bus then crashed into the gates of a nearby residential complex.

A municipal corporation official said that the bus’ brakes may have failed, causing the driver to lose control. "The driver of the bus lost control, and it rammed pedestrians and vehicles. It eventually crashed into the gates of a residential complex," the official told PTI.

What did the eyewitnesses say?

The impact of the crash was severe, with witnesses describing scenes of chaos and panic. Zaid Ahmed, a 26-year-old local resident, was among the first to reach the scene after hearing a loud noise. He had been leaving his house to go to the railway station when the accident occurred.

"I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, an autorickshaw, and three cars. I saw some bodies. We rescued the passengers in the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends and I helped in providing relief to the injured," Ahmed told PTI.

Other eyewitnesses reported that the bus swerved uncontrollably for over 200 meters before it crashed. In addition to hitting pedestrians and vehicles, the bus also rammed a police vehicle that was on the road at the time.

The bus involved in crash

The bus involved in the accident was a 12-meter-long electric vehicle manufactured by Olectra. The bus was on a wet lease from the private operator EVEY Trans, with the drivers supplied by the company. It was only three months old and had been registered on August 20, 2024. The vehicle was part of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) fleet, which serves not only Mumbai but also neighbouring urban areas.

"The bus is just three months old. It was registered on August 20 this year in the name of a company called EVEY Trans," a Tardeo regional transport office (RTO) official confirmed to PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the crash, with initial inquiries focusing on the bus’ mechanical condition and the driver’s actions. The bus’s relatively new age has raised additional concerns about whether it was operating properly. Authorities are also expected to review the maintenance records for the vehicle to determine if any defects were present.