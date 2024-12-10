Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Noida International Airport will boost ease of living for NCR, UP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said his government has been taking many steps to ensure top-quality infrastructure for the people

| File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the upcoming Noida International Airport will boost connectivity and ease of living for the national capital region and Uttar Pradesh.

Modi also said his government has been taking many steps to ensure top-quality infrastructure for the people and leverage the power of connectivity to further prosperity.

His remarks came in response to a post by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in which he said that he witnessed the successful first test flight landing at Noida International Airport today, marking a major milestone in the development of this state-of-the-art infrastructure.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, this airport will revolutionise regional connectivity and play a pivotal role in the expansion of India's aviation sector," Naidu said.

Tagging Naidu's post, Modi said on X, "The upcoming Noida International Airport will boost connectivity and 'Ease of Living' for the NCR and Uttar Pradesh."  "Our government has been taking many steps to ensure top-quality infrastructure for the people and leverage the power of connectivity to further prosperity," the prime minister said.

The first validation test flight for the upcoming Noida International Airport was conducted successfully on Monday, with an Airbus 320 of IndiGo receiving a ceremonial water cannon salute upon the maiden landing at the greenfield facility, officials said.

The airport is being built in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, some 75 km off Delhi, and will be the national capital region's second international airport after the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG, is building the airport for the Uttar Pradesh government in a public-private partnership model.

A validation flight is conducted to verify that an airport meets safety, operational, and regulatory standards and is a vital element of the aerodrome licensing process.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

