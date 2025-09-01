Mumbai's prime biz hub disrupted amid Jarange's Maratha quota protest

South Mumbai, the city’s prime business district and headquarters to leading private firms, government agencies and financial institutions, is witnessing disruptions due to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s agitation.

Top Indian firms and regulators including Reliance Industries, Reserve Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, Tata Group and State Bank of India are headquartered in South Mumbai. Many companies have asked employees to work from home.

Vijay Kalantri, president of the All India Association of Industries and chairperson of MVIRDC World Trade Centre Mumbai, said at least 35–40 per cent of commercial activities in the area have been affected due to heavy traffic and low employee attendance, even across banks.

Apart from Indian firms, several multinational companies such as McKinsey & Company, Blackstone Group, HSBC India, DP World, Warburg Pincus and Wells Fargo have offices in South Mumbai, particularly Nariman Point and Fort—the areas most affected by the agitation. “Business and trade are affected, because all commercial and banking transactions are done in South Mumbai. Some people are working from home. But not everything can be done from home. Not all transactions can be done from home,” Kalantri said. South Mumbai is also a hub for luxury fashion retail brands. Stores such as Sabyasachi, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Le Mill, Ogaan and Clove The Store are located across Nariman Point, Fort and Colaba.

The area also hosts prime assets of top hospitality businesses such as Indian Hotels Company’s Taj Mahal Palace, Oberoi Group’s Trident and The Oberoi, and Graviss Hospitality’s InterContinental. The agitation, with 43-year-old Jarange on a hunger strike, commenced on 29 August at the 25-acre Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai. Jarange has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes category. His supporters have blocked traffic around South Mumbai since Friday, causing major disruption for office goers. The government has formed a cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, led by Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Maharashtra’s water resources minister, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said options within the law are being explored to resolve the issue.

Agitators have been protesting across Azad Maidan and around CSMT station, slowing traffic and affecting local train services at CSMT as well as BEST bus operations. All roads leading to CSMT and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have been closed by the traffic police. The stretch from Mantralaya to Marine Drive has also been closed. Vehicles travelling via JJ Flyover into South Mumbai have been rerouted near the police commissioner’s office to Metro Junction or Churchgate station. “Expect slow traffic and occasional disruption tomorrow morning while commuting towards South Mumbai due to ongoing agitation. Keep following directions given at traffic junctions to minimise inconvenience,” the police posted on X.

Jarange has vowed not to leave Mumbai until his demands are met. His fast-unto-death entered its fourth day on Monday. While the Maratha community’s demand for reservation has a history of three to four decades, the ongoing agitation gained momentum in September 2023 when Jarange alleged that police in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna—part of Maharashtra’s drought-prone Marathwada region—lathi-charged his supporters during a quota protest on the orders of then deputy chief minister Fadnavis. Jarange, originally from Maharashtra’s Beed district, has emerged as the leading face of the Maratha reservation movement. Founder of Shivba Sanghatana, he has been advocating for the community’s inclusion in the OBC category.