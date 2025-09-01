After resignation, former VP Dhankhar set to shift to Chattarpur Enclave

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, stepped out of his official residence for the first time since resigning on July 21, citing health reasons. He visited the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Dhaula Kuan for a dental check-up, marking his first public appearance in over a month, the Indian Express reported.

Shift to Chattarpur Enclave farmhouse

Dhankhar is set to vacate the Vice President’s official residence on Monday evening (September 1) and move to the farmhouse of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Chief Abhay Singh Chautala in South Delhi’s Chattarpur Enclave. Many of his belongings have already been moved, while some household items remain at the official residence, the news report said.

Last week, Dhankhar’s wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, travelled by road to Kithana, a village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, and to Jaipur. Until government accommodation is arranged, Dhankhar will stay at the Chattarpur Enclave farmhouse. The Vice Presidential elections are scheduled for September 9, requiring him to vacate the official residence near the Parliament House Complex. Dhankhar had moved into the residence in April 2022. Dhankhar reapplies for MLA pension Following his resignation, Dhankhar reapplied for a pension as a former legislator in Rajasthan, news agency PTI reported. He was a Congress MLA from Kishangarh between 1993 and 1998 and had received the pension until 2019, when he became Governor of West Bengal.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretariat has begun processing his application. Former MLAs above 70 years of age receive a 20 per cent increase in pension. At 74, Dhankhar is entitled to ₹40,000 per month. Health concerns cited Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that Dhankhar resigned solely due to health reasons. “Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post, and during his tenure, he did good work according to the Constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something,” Shah told ANI.